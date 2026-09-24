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Iran may expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Supreme leader's adviser
Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 04:22
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Iran may expand war to Indian Ocean if US attacks again: Supreme leader's adviser
An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Thursday that Tehran may expand the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean if the U.S. or Israel attacks again.
"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," said Yahya Rahim Safavi in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.
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