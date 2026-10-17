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Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 07:38
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Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his presidential term would end in 2030 and that the question of his departure from office was settled, reaffirming that Egypt's constitution would not be amended.
"I said that the Egyptian constitution would not be touched," he said. "This is an entirely settled matter and will not be discussed," he added, referring to the end of his current term.
Sisi, 71, is serving a six-year term after winning re-election in December 2023. Constitutional amendments approved in a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms to six years from four and allowed Sisi to seek a third term, clearing the way for him to remain in office until 2030.
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Egypt
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