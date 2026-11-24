Yemen's armed forces said Houthi fighters were ready to attack the government stronghold of Aden and were just 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the city.



"Yes, Houthi forces are about 60 km from the city. We take that seriously, and we are ready for it," said military spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili during a briefing, adding: "They are now ready to attack. We have made our preparations to defend Aden."







AFP