The U.S. is discussing plans to train Syrian soldiers in demining, five people familiar with the proposal said, in what would be the first U.S. training mission with the Syrian military since former rebel fighters took power in Damascus in 2024.



The proposal for a multinational training mission still faces legal hurdles in the United States and skepticism among some in the Syrian military, the sources said. But if it moves ahead it could see the U.S. return a small number of troops to Syria as soon as next year, just a year after withdrawing a decade-old mission to fight Islamic State.



Four of the sources said the initial program would emphasize training in demining and safe disposal of ordnance, but could serve as a model for wider cooperation if successful.



The proposal envisages building on a body known as the Damascus Coordination Center (DCC), set up last year in Jordan to facilitate cooperation between Syrian authorities, American forces and regional allies.









Reuters