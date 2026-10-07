More than 200,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting: UN agency

Middle East News
07-10-2026 | 08:28
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More than 200,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting: UN agency
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More than 200,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting: UN agency

More than 200,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting resumed between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, a U.N. agency said Wednesday.

"A total of 201,217 people have been forced from their homes in Yemen since fighting started," said the International Organization for Migration. Nearly all of them, 197,755, have been displaced since early September, it added.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Saudi Arabia

International Organization for Migration

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