UN chief concerned by 'sharp escalation' of Yemen fighting: Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the alarm Monday over the "sharp escalation" of fighting in Yemen, his spokesman said, as Saudi Arabia led a counteroffensive against Houthi fighters.



"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the sharp escalation in fighting, which has intensified markedly in recent days. He condemns the continued Houthi cross-border attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.



AFP