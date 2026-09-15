More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN

Flaring fighting between government forces and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country, while thousands more have fled abroad, the United Nations said Tuesday.



The U.N. refugee agency warned in a statement that "rapidly escalating hostilities along Yemen's western coast have displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country and forced thousands more to seek safety across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Djibouti".



AFP