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More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN
Middle East News
15-09-2026 | 08:43
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More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN
Flaring fighting between government forces and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country, while thousands more have fled abroad, the United Nations said Tuesday.
The U.N. refugee agency warned in a statement that "rapidly escalating hostilities along Yemen's western coast have displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country and forced thousands more to seek safety across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Djibouti".
AFP
Middle East News
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