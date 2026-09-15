More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN

Middle East News
15-09-2026 | 08:43
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More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN
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More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN

Flaring fighting between government forces and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country, while thousands more have fled abroad, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The U.N. refugee agency warned in a statement that "rapidly escalating hostilities along Yemen's western coast have displaced more than 100,000 people inside the country and forced thousands more to seek safety across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in Djibouti".

AFP

Middle East News

100,000

fighting

Yemen:

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