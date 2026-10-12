Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam vowed a thorough investigation into an explosives-laden truck intercepted at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint, pledging to hold all those involved accountable.



In a statement, Salam said the truck, which was traveling from the Bekaa toward Beirut, was intercepted days ago carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives, including the highly explosive substance C-4.



He praised the security forces for stopping the suspicious truck, seizing the explosives and referring its drivers to the relevant authorities for questioning.



Salam acknowledged public concern over the incident, particularly given the use of C-4 in several high-profile political assassinations in Lebanon’s recent history.



“As prime minister, I call on all Lebanese to have confidence that we will pursue the investigation without leniency and expand its scope to identify everyone involved in this criminal operation, those behind it, and their plans and objectives,” Salam said.



He added that all those implicated would be referred to the judiciary to face the punishment they deserve.



Salam also stressed that his government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine Lebanon’s security, safety or stability, vowing to take firm action against any weapons held, transported or used outside the framework of legitimate state authority.