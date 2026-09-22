More than 10,000 could flee Yemen fighting to Djibouti in coming months: UN

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22-09-2026 | 06:01
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More than 10,000 could flee Yemen fighting to Djibouti in coming months: UN
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More than 10,000 could flee Yemen fighting to Djibouti in coming months: UN

Renewed fighting in Yemen could see the number of refugees fleeing across the Red Sea to Djibouti jump from 3,000 today to 10,000 in coming months, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

The U.N. refugee agency is "planning for more than 10,000 arrivals in Djibouti," spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva, adding that the number of people displaced within Yemen by the recent fighting could swell from more than 130,000 today to over 230,000 in coming months.



AFP
 

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Flee

Yemen

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Djibouti

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