Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 10:50
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Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry
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Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry

Israel's defence ministry said on Thursday it had opened a national pavilion and led a delegation at the Marrakesh Airshow 2026, its first official participation at a defence exhibition in Morocco.

"For the First Time in Morocco: Israel MOD Opened a National Pavilion and Led an Israeli Delegation to Marrakech Airshow 2026," the defence ministry said in a statement, the latest sign of closer ties between Rabat and Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Marrakesh Airshow 2026

Morocco

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