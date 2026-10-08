Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry

Israel's defence ministry said on Thursday it had opened a national pavilion and led a delegation at the Marrakesh Airshow 2026, its first official participation at a defence exhibition in Morocco.



"For the First Time in Morocco: Israel MOD Opened a National Pavilion and Led an Israeli Delegation to Marrakech Airshow 2026," the defence ministry said in a statement, the latest sign of closer ties between Rabat and Israel.



AFP



