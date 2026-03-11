Iran Guards say targeted US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

11-03-2026 | 07:56
Iran Guards say targeted US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain
Iran Guards say targeted US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they had targeted several U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain during the war with the United States and Israel.

"Key infrastructure at the US base at Mina Salman port, the nerve center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet... was hit by Iranian missiles and drones," the Guards said on their website Sepah News, referring to U.S. installations in Bahrain.

"At the same time Camp Patriot (in Kuwait), including equipment hangars, accommodation and assembly centers for American soldiers at the Mohammed Al-Ahmad and Ali Al-Salem naval bases, also suffered heavy losses," they said, adding that they also attacked the Camp Buehring base in Kuwait.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Guards

Target

US

Bases

Kuwait

Bahrain

