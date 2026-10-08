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Israel FM says Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next Wednesday
Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 10:23
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Israel FM says Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next Wednesday
Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar announced on Thursday that Colombia would join a small but growing list of countries to open an embassy in Jerusalem next week, while most other embassies in Israel remain in Tel Aviv.
"Next Wednesday, we are going to inaugurate... the Colombian embassy," Saar said at a conference, adding that the Democratic Republic of Congo would "very soon" follow.
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