Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says

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12-11-2026 | 14:21
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Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
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Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says

Four soldiers died ‌in a military S-70 helicopter crash in the eastern province of ⁠Malatya on Thursday, the Turkish defence ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the reason for the ‌crash ⁠was unknown.

Local broadcaster footage showed ambulances, police and firefighting vehicles ⁠at the scene with smoke and flames ⁠coming from the wreckage.

Reuters
 

World News

Turkey

Helicopter

Crash

Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
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