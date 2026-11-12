News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lawla Alhob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
World News
12-11-2026 | 14:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
Four soldiers died in a military S-70 helicopter crash in the eastern province of Malatya on Thursday, the Turkish defence ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said the reason for the crash was unknown.
Local broadcaster footage showed ambulances, police and firefighting vehicles at the scene with smoke and flames coming from the wreckage.
Reuters
World News
Turkey
Helicopter
Crash
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:30
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
World News
11:30
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
0
Middle East News
2026-10-18
Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
Middle East News
2026-10-18
Saudi-led coalition says helicopter crash in Najran kills two crew members
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry
0
World News
2026-10-04
Russia to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to refineries attacks: Defence ministry
World News
2026-10-04
Russia to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to refineries attacks: Defence ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:30
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
World News
11:30
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says
0
World News
11:10
Trump calls for Apple ex-CEO Tim Cook to replace Huang at Nvidia
World News
11:10
Trump calls for Apple ex-CEO Tim Cook to replace Huang at Nvidia
0
World News
11:06
One dead, four wounded in downtown Washington shooting: Police chief
World News
11:06
One dead, four wounded in downtown Washington shooting: Police chief
0
World News
09:46
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP
World News
09:46
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
0
World News
2026-04-28
India, China Defense Ministers discuss regional security on sidelines of SCO meet
World News
2026-04-28
India, China Defense Ministers discuss regional security on sidelines of SCO meet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
0
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
2
Lebanon News
04:54
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:54
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"
Lebanon News
04:26
Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"
4
Lebanon News
02:34
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
Lebanon News
02:34
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
5
Lebanon News
04:45
PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31
Lebanon News
04:45
PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing
7
Middle East News
08:53
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
Middle East News
08:53
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
8
World News
09:40
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
World News
09:40
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More