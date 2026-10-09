Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 05:57
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Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says
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Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian ‌legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, ⁠according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 ‌was ⁠based, have not materialized," said according to the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister ⁠Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.

It added that "holding them under the current ⁠circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of ⁠participation and the integrity of the electoral process."

Reuters

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