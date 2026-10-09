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Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says
Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 05:57
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Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says
Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
"The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized," said according to the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.
It added that "holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process."
Reuters
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