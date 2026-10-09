Saudi says no Houthi truce until Yemen govt regains territory: Regional source to AFP

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 04:03
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Saudi says no Houthi truce until Yemen govt regains territory: Regional source to AFP
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Saudi says no Houthi truce until Yemen govt regains territory: Regional source to AFP

Saudi Arabia will not agree to a truce or a ceasefire with the Houthis until the Yemeni government that it backs regains all the territory it has lost in recent weeks, a regional source told AFP on Friday.

Saudi Arabia will also not bow to the Houthis' "military blackmail", the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

AFP

Middle East News

Houthi

truce

until

Yemen

regains

territory:

Regional

source

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