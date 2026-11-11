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President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Lebanon News
11-11-2026 | 07:23
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President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
President Joseph Aoun stressed that the private sector is the backbone of Lebanon's national economy.
Speaking before a delegation from the Leaders Club initiative, Aoun emphasized that extending state authority includes ensuring that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state.
He added that this also involves maintaining security and addressing the economic and social needs of residents in southern Lebanon.
"No one can claim to defend sovereignty and love their country while criticizing the army and security forces working to maintain security, stability and extend state authority," Aoun said.
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