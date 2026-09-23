Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 01:40
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Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator
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Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Tehran had communicated with the United States in New York through a Qatari mediator and conveyed conditions including an end to the war on all fronts and a halt to what it described as U.S. "acts of aggression."

Baghaei added that Iran's conditions also included an end to the naval blockade and economic warfare, as well as the release of Iranian assets.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

conveyed

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Qatari

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