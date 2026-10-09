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Nobel committee tells AFP it does not take stand on whether Gaza constitutes genocide
Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 06:41
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Nobel committee tells AFP it does not take stand on whether Gaza constitutes genocide
The Nobel peace committee said Friday that it was not saying whether Israel's offensive in Gaza amounted to genocide, after it honoured South Africa's Navi Pillay, who headed a U.N. committee which last year said just that.
"It's her report, the Commission's report, and of course we have great faith in her professionalism, in her integrity, but that work is of a U.N. inquiry commission. It will be decided by the international ICJ, the international court... So the Nobel Committee is not the court," Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, told AFP when asked to comment.
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