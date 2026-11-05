Eiffel Tower says closed due to nationwide strikes in France

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05-11-2026 | 06:53
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Eiffel Tower says closed due to nationwide strikes in France
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Eiffel Tower says closed due to nationwide strikes in France

The Eiffel Tower was closed to the public Thursday as a nationwide strike disrupted a range of services, including schools and trains in France, the monument's official website said.

As many as 80,000 people were expected to march from in the capital, Paris, as the European Union's second largest economy battles to redress its finances ahead of presidential elections next year.

AFP

 

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Eiffel Tower

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