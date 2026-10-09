Almost all Gaza residents need shelter as El Niño threatens flooding, UN agency says

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 08:09
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Almost all Gaza residents need shelter as El Niño threatens flooding, UN agency says
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Almost all Gaza residents need shelter as El Niño threatens flooding, UN agency says

Almost all of Gaza's population need tents or help with shelter ahead of winter, with the El Niño weather phenomenon expected to bring heavier rainfall, while supplies remain scarce due to Israeli ‌restrictions, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.

The El Niño — which could be the strongest ever, according to the U.N. weather agency — could further weaken unsafe buildings, and cause flooding amid the enclave’s heavily damaged drainage systems, the IOM said.

Almost 2 million people inside the enclave, largely devastated by the war launched ⁠by Israel in response to Hamas' assault in October 2023, require assistance, but only about 17% of the needs for winter shelter supplies have been met by humanitarian actors, IOM Director General Amy Pope said.

Reuters
 

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