Doctors being called to hospitals across Riyadh for 'serious emergency situation:' AFP

Middle East News
10-10-2026 | 12:03
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Doctors being called to hospitals across Riyadh for &#39;serious emergency situation:&#39; AFP
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Doctors being called to hospitals across Riyadh for 'serious emergency situation:' AFP

Doctors were being told by the health ministry to report to hospitals across the Saudi capital on Saturday to help address a serious emergency situation, a medical source told AFP.

"ER doctors are being called to hospitals across Riyadh," the medical source in the city told AFP. "We were told we are dealing with a 'serious emergency situation.' Injured are being moved to hospitals across Riyadh," with many in critical condition.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Doctors

Hospitals

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