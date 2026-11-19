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Israeli army claims it struck former Hezbollah missile facility in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
19-11-2026 | 13:03
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Israeli army claims it struck former Hezbollah missile facility in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya claimed in a post on X that the Israeli air force carried out an intelligence-guided strike on a site in the Janta area of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley that she said had previously been used by Hezbollah to manufacture missiles and store weapons.
Waweya said the Israeli military had targeted the site several times during the war and recently detected Hezbollah members returning to the facility.
She said the army struck the site's entrances to prevent Hezbollah from restoring it to operational use.
Waweya also accused Hezbollah of using various areas across Lebanon to conduct military activities, smuggle weapons and move operatives, in violation of the framework agreement with Lebanon.
She said the Israeli military would not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities or threaten Israeli civilians and troops, adding that it would continue operations to eliminate threats while maintaining its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.
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