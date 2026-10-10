Five people in intensive care after being wounded at Riyadh airport: AFP

Middle East News
10-10-2026 | 11:20
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Five people in intensive care after being wounded at Riyadh airport: AFP
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Five people in intensive care after being wounded at Riyadh airport: AFP

At least five people were being treated in an intensive care unit in Riyadh on Saturday after being injured at the airport, a source at a hospital in the Saudi capital told AFP.

"Dozens of people were injured, most of them Saudi nationals. At least five of the injured -- all Saudi nationals -- are in intensive care," the source told AFP, saying some patients were transported by helicopter.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

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