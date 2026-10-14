Pope's doctors say he is out of bed, progress 'normal'

World News
14-10-2026 | 10:20
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Pope&#39;s doctors say he is out of bed, progress &#39;normal&#39;
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Pope's doctors say he is out of bed, progress 'normal'

Pope Leo XIV is out of bed, walking, eating and has undergone respiratory physiotherapy, his doctors said Wednesday in a note published by the Vatican a day after his lung cancer surgery.

A blood test and chest X-ray revealed "normal post-operative" progress, said doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora, adding that values were "within the expected range for the type of procedure performed."

AFP

World News

Pope Leo XIV

Vatican

Lung Cancer

Surgery

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