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US embassy in Saudi 'aware of attacks' on Riyadh airport, says avoid area
Middle East News
10-10-2026 | 12:16
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US embassy in Saudi 'aware of attacks' on Riyadh airport, says avoid area
The U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was aware of attacks on the Riyadh airport on Saturday and called on American citizens to avoid the area.
"The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas," the embassy said in a statement posted online.
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Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority
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