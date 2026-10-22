Egypt urges political solution between Saudis and Houthis: FM

Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 07:31
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Egypt urges political solution between Saudis and Houthis: FM
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Egypt urges political solution between Saudis and Houthis: FM

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Thursday said all options must be explored to find a political solution between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

At a press conference where he reiterated solidarity with Saudi Arabia, he stressed "the necessity of exploring all avenues for reaching political solutions."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Political

Solution

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Houthis

FM

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