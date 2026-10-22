Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

World News
22-10-2026 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it was implementing sanctions in place linked to Iran and that it backed efforts to effectively combat money laundering and the ⁠financing of terrorism.

The statement comes after the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece and Panama, saying it had for years provided legal assistance to Iranian shipping networks.

The Treasury also ⁠said that the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an administrative subpoena to advance an investigation into a Greek bank, which it did ⁠not name.



Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

Greece

Sanctions

Iran

LBCI Next
French city of Lyon bans 'all protests' on Saturday
Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-25

Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-01

Iran says it has enough foreign currency despite US sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

President Aoun at Cabinet session: It is time for the state to return to southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-09-01

Bessent says US likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:14

French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots

LBCI
World News
08:46

Zelensky says fresh Russian strikes show 'no change' in Kremlin position

LBCI
World News
07:43

Pentagon, Lockheed announce deal for 850 F-35 jets over 10 years

LBCI
World News
07:36

France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-03

Israeli army proposes 2–4 km depopulated security strip inside Lebanon: Report

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Outdoor hospitals, cut-off communities as Philippine quake toll hits 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-18

BDL sources: Raising withdrawal limits under consideration, reserves belong to depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike

LBCI
World News
11:36

US spy agency urges urgent worldwide website updates after cybersecurity flaws exposed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:44

Sisi says Egypt to 'defend Saudi territory' and will not attack Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon's Economy Minister reports 19,400 consumer inspections since start of year

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Saudi says downed drones in Riyadh, Medina areas

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Saudi Aramco HQ staff told to evacuate: Two sources briefed on matter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More