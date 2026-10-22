Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it was implementing sanctions in place linked to Iran and that it backed efforts to effectively combat money laundering and the ⁠financing of terrorism.



The statement comes after the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece and Panama, saying it had for years provided legal assistance to Iranian shipping networks.



The Treasury also ⁠said that the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an administrative subpoena to advance an investigation into a Greek bank, which it did ⁠not name.







Reuters