Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in remarks broadcast on state TV on Saturday, blamed the ⁠United States for the failure of an interim deal with Iran, but said there should be a ⁠new attempt at concluding it.



"We were having negotiations, ⁠the cowards (Americans) messed everything up...I still ⁠think we should go ⁠and conclude it," Pezeshkian said.







Reuters