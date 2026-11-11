Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

News Bulletin Reports
11-11-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanese singer Al Walid Hallani was released following a fatal traffic accident in Beirut on Tuesday night after the victim's family dropped its personal legal claim against him, sources told LBCI.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. near the entrance to the Saeb Salam Tunnel in Beirut, where Hallani struck a pedestrian with his car, resulting in the man's death.

According to a statement from Hallani's media office, the singer stopped immediately after the accident, contacted the Lebanese Red Cross for assistance and remained at the scene until medical teams arrived.

He also notified security forces and voluntarily reported to the relevant police station, placing himself at the disposal of judicial and security authorities.

The victim's body was transferred to Makassed Hospital, while Beirut's traffic police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Hours later, authorities identified the victim as a Palestinian national, whose children subsequently arrived at the traffic division.

According to LBCI sources, investigators discovered that the victim was wanted by judicial authorities under several warrants.

Security forces also found LBP 400,000 and Captagon pills in the victim's pocket, prompting judicial authorities to order an expanded investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Laboratory tests were conducted on the victim's body to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. The results remain pending.

Hallani's media office issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the victim's family, reaffirming the singer's confidence in the Lebanese judiciary and his commitment to complying with all legal procedures.

Hours after the accident, Beirut Appeals Public Prosecutor Judge Raja Hamoush ordered Hallani's release after the victim's family waived its personal legal claim.

Sources told LBCI that an expert report indicated that the victim had made an error while crossing the road.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Walid

Hallani

released

after

fatal

accident

Beirut

investigation

continues:

details

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-03

Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-16

Beirut port blast investigation: Why was Michel Aoun’s name included in the Public Prosecution’s submission?f

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-10

Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-09

Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-12

Netanyahu says Israel lost 'one of its greatest friends' with death of Lindsey Graham

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-28

From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-17

Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-09

Israel army chief tells troops inside Lebanon that Hezbollah suffered 'heavy blow'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More