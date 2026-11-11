Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanese singer Al Walid Hallani was released following a fatal traffic accident in Beirut on Tuesday night after the victim's family dropped its personal legal claim against him, sources told LBCI.



The accident occurred around 10 p.m. near the entrance to the Saeb Salam Tunnel in Beirut, where Hallani struck a pedestrian with his car, resulting in the man's death.



According to a statement from Hallani's media office, the singer stopped immediately after the accident, contacted the Lebanese Red Cross for assistance and remained at the scene until medical teams arrived.



He also notified security forces and voluntarily reported to the relevant police station, placing himself at the disposal of judicial and security authorities.



The victim's body was transferred to Makassed Hospital, while Beirut's traffic police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.



Hours later, authorities identified the victim as a Palestinian national, whose children subsequently arrived at the traffic division.



According to LBCI sources, investigators discovered that the victim was wanted by judicial authorities under several warrants.



Security forces also found LBP 400,000 and Captagon pills in the victim's pocket, prompting judicial authorities to order an expanded investigation into the circumstances of the accident.



Laboratory tests were conducted on the victim's body to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. The results remain pending.



Hallani's media office issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the victim's family, reaffirming the singer's confidence in the Lebanese judiciary and his commitment to complying with all legal procedures.



Hours after the accident, Beirut Appeals Public Prosecutor Judge Raja Hamoush ordered Hallani's release after the victim's family waived its personal legal claim.



Sources told LBCI that an expert report indicated that the victim had made an error while crossing the road.