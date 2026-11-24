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Israeli airstrikes kill at least six Palestinians in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2026 | 03:45
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Israeli airstrikes kill at least six Palestinians in Gaza, medics say
Israeli airstrikes killed at least six Palestinians, including two police officers, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health and police officials said.
Medics said three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a police post in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run interior ministry said two of those were police officers.
Five other people were wounded in the attack, medics added. Later on Tuesday, medics said another Israeli airstrike near the Netzarim corridor further north killed another three people.
Commenting on the two strikes, the Israeli military told Reuters it struck militants in both areas, without giving further details.
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Israel army says launches operation in Hamas-controlled area of Gaza
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