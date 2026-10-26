UN probe accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank

Israel has committed the crime against humanity of "extermination" in the West Bank, while continuing to commit "genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, United Nations-mandated investigators said Monday.



"The Israeli authorities and forces have committed the crimes against humanity of extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence in the West Bank, as well as persecution," and "continue to commit genocidal acts" in Gaza, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry said in a report.



AFP



