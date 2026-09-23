Israel on Tuesday condemned remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron criticizing Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

In his final address to the U.N. annual gathering as French president, Macron expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, saying it was unacceptable to "watch this spectacle that shames us all."

"Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where violations occur daily. And on what grounds? Hamas did not carry out attacks in the West Bank," Macron said, adding that the situation was undermining prospects for securing the Palestinian people's legitimate right to exist.

AFP