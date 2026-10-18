US 'very disturbed' over images of attack on American photographer in West Bank: Rubio

The United States was "very disturbed" over images of an attack on an American photojournalist in the West Bank, top diplomat Marco Rubio said Saturday, urging Israel to "crack down" on violence there.



"We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing," he said, after Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was attacked while covering Palestinians' annual harvest of olives, which has been repeatedly disrupted by Israeli settlers.



AFP



