Far-right Israel minister calls for West Bank campaign 'exactly like in Gaza'

Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Far-right Israel minister calls for West Bank campaign &#39;exactly like in Gaza&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Far-right Israel minister calls for West Bank campaign 'exactly like in Gaza'

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Friday for a military campaign in the West Bank "exactly like in Gaza" following a shooting attack that wounded at least five people in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"There is no other option but a comprehensive military campaign in Judea and Samaria to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, collect weapons and eliminate terrorists. Exactly like in Gaza and Lebanon," said Smotrich, who also holds a position within the defense ministry. "In the next government this will be one of the first measures that we must demand and apply."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Far-right

Israel

Minister

West Bank

Campaign

Gaza

LBCI Next
Far-right Israeli minister orders buildings demolished in West Bank after attack
Israeli army says launches 'offensive counter-terrorism operations' in West Bank after attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:52

Far-right Israeli minister calls for dismantling Palestinian Authority after West Bank attack

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Far-right Israeli minister orders buildings demolished in West Bank after attack

LBCI
World News
2026-08-19

Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-31

Israeli far-right minister says Hamas disarmament deal 'unacceptable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:49

European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Israel army says two soldiers killed in West Bank attack earlier

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Netanyahu says extensive West Bank military operation 'on the way' after attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for five Lebanese villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28

From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-26

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-11

Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:30

Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More