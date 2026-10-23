Far-right Israel minister calls for West Bank campaign 'exactly like in Gaza'

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Friday for a military campaign in the West Bank "exactly like in Gaza" following a shooting attack that wounded at least five people in the occupied Palestinian territory.



"There is no other option but a comprehensive military campaign in Judea and Samaria to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, collect weapons and eliminate terrorists. Exactly like in Gaza and Lebanon," said Smotrich, who also holds a position within the defense ministry. "In the next government this will be one of the first measures that we must demand and apply."





AFP