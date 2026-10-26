Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 11:46
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Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions
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Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Monday it had intercepted three drones in the Riyadh region and in the country's south, as the Iran-backed group presses its attacks on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of three drones in the Riyadh region and the southern region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Intercept

Drones

Riyadh

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