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Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions
Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 11:46
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Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Monday it had intercepted three drones in the Riyadh region and in the country's south, as the Iran-backed group presses its attacks on the kingdom.
"Interception and destruction of three drones in the Riyadh region and the southern region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.
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