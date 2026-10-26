Iran president urges 'regional unity' in meeting with Mecca pact countries

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president urges &#39;regional unity&#39; in meeting with Mecca pact countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president urges 'regional unity' in meeting with Mecca pact countries

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for "regional unity" at a meeting in Tehran with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, which recently signed the Mecca defense pact.

"I hope that the presence of representatives of important and influential Islamic countries at this meeting will help further consolidate regional unity and cohesion," Pezeshkian said, according to a statement shared on the presidential website, urging Islamic countries to "stand together and adopt a coordinated position."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

Meeting

Mecca

Pact

Countries

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions
Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after 'first' meeting: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:01

Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

LBCI
Middle East News
09:41

Iran talks with Mecca pact countries begin in Tehran: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20

Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:01

Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus

LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after 'first' meeting: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
11:46

Saudi Arabia says intercepted three drones in Riyadh, southern regions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israeli Captain Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya warns civilians to evacuate Iranian military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-23

Salam from Washington: International support must strengthen Lebanon, not create parallel systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-05

Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-27

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanese army soldier killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Chouf

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Jordan says three family members behind church attack

LBCI
Middle East News
02:13

Officials from Mecca pact countries to meet Iranian officials on Monday: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
01:23

Jordan arrests three suspects in deadly church attack, state media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus

LBCI
World News
01:35

Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election

LBCI
World News
08:37

Macron says 'social media is damaging our democracies'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More