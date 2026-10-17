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Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions
Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 10:38
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Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that it had intercepted four drones, including over the capital Riyadh, as the country comes under repeated fire from Yemen's Houthis.
"We have intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and the South," Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed group, wrote on X.
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