Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh

Middle East News
13-10-2026 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Tuesday that its forces intercepted three drones north of the capital Riyadh.

"Interception and destruction of 3 drones north of Riyadh city," Major General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X.

AFP

Middle East News

coalition

intercepted

three

drones

north

Riyadh

LBCI Next
Saudi-led coalition says to issue evacuation warning to residents of Sanaa site ahead of operation
Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-06

Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi missile north of Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-08

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis at Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-26

Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drones headed for Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Saudi-led coalition says to issue evacuation warning to residents of Sanaa site ahead of operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:01

Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation

LBCI
World News
11:58

Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Houthi media says Saudi Arabia hit oil facility near Sanaa

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Houthis threaten to hit Riyadh airport, refinery if Saudi strikes Sanaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-19

Animal rights activist Ghina Nahfawi detained over video documenting alleged animal abuse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-16

First Lady Nehmat Aoun hosts national meeting to back women’s quota law ahead of parliamentary elections

LBCI
World News
11:30

French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Baalbek to Beirut's southern suburbs: Lebanon probes explosives shipment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

LBCI
World News
02:02

Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes

LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Iran denies involvement in incident at UK's Fairford base: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More