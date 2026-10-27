Polls open in pivotal Israeli election: AFP

Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the first general election since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, with voters to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's rightward drift.



Some 7.3 million people are eligible to vote, with the last polls to be published showing Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, running neck and neck with his main centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot. Most polling stations will close at 10:00 pm (2000 GMT).



AFP