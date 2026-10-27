Syria closes Nasib border crossing with Jordan following airstrikes

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 01:06
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Syria closes Nasib border crossing with Jordan following airstrikes
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Syria closes Nasib border crossing with Jordan following airstrikes

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and Customs announced the closure of the Nasib border crossing with Jordan on Monday (Tuesday local time), suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions due to "the current situation and developments on the ground in Daraa province."

The closure came after the Jordanian air force carried out strikes on what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria.

Jordan said suspects linked to last week's deadly attack on a church in Karak province had ties to "terrorist organizations" operating in the area.

Reuters

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