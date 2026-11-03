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Polls open on US east coast in pivotal midterm elections
World News
03-11-2026 | 06:35
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Polls open on US east coast in pivotal midterm elections
Polls opened on the U.S. east coast on Tuesday in midterm elections that could upend Donald Trump's presidency, with Democrats looking to seize control of Congress and significantly curb his executive powers.
Multiple polls predict Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and have a shot at seizing the Senate on the back of voter resentment at a deeply unpopular president, soaring energy costs and the dragging conflict with Iran.
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