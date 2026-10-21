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Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls
Lebanon News
21-10-2026 | 08:13
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Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that his country would organise a conference to support the Lebanese army after Israeli elections this month, decrying what he called untenable pressure on Beirut.
"We will coordinate to carry out this work in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and a conference will be set up in the coming weeks by France," Macron told reporters during a visit to Qatar.
"I think it is useless to do it before the Israeli elections, but we will organise such a conference because it is unavoidable," he said.
Israel is set to go to the polls on Tuesday.
"I believe that everyone can see today the untenable situation Lebanon finds itself in, with very high tension south of the Litani (river) which is occupied by the Israeli army," Macron said.
"Demands have been made, pressure has been applied on Lebanon, and sovereignty has been challenged -- this I would say is the least best way to deal with the issue of Hezbollah," Macron said.
"Our objective is the sovereignty, the stability of Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah. To reach this objective, there must be... a withdrawal of Israeli forces, accompanied by confidence-building mechanisms," he added.
"France is ready to contribute to this, as well as Qatar."
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