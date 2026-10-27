Houthi official says Egypt's military support for Saudi declaration of war

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 05:08
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Houthi official says Egypt&#39;s military support for Saudi declaration of war
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Houthi official says Egypt's military support for Saudi declaration of war

A Houthi official said Tuesday that the Egyptian parliament's decision to authorize military support for Saudi Arabia to defend against the Iran-backed group's attacks was a declaration of war.

"Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis' political bureau, in a Telegram post.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthi

Egypt

Military

Support

Saudi Arabia

Declaration

War

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