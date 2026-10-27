LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 08:06
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LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022
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LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022

According to figures presented by LBCI, voter turnout in Israel's parliamentary elections showed varying trends across different demographic and political groups compared with 2022.

The largest increase was recorded among center-left strongholds, where turnout reached 33.7%, up from 28.7% in 2022.

Turnout among immigrants from the former Soviet Union rose to 25.8%, while secular voters recorded 30%, increases of 4.6 and 3.4 percentage points, respectively.

Arab voter turnout reached 24.1%, compared with 21.7% in 2022, while turnout in northern frontline communities rose to 28.1%.

Meanwhile, turnout among national-religious voters reached 32.8%, compared with 30.7% in 2022, while West Bank settlements recorded 32.3%.

In contrast, Druze voter turnout fell to 16.5%, down from 20.5% in 2022, marking the sharpest decline among the groups surveyed.

Turnout also declined among ultra-Orthodox voters and Ethiopian immigrants.

Middle East News

tracks

shifts

Israel’s

voter

turnout

midday

compared

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