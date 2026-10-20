Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a discreet visit to Israel's Ovda Air Base in the Negev Desert, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Israel's military chief of staff was absent from the meeting, which focused on Iran, according to reports.



Hegseth later met with U.S. military personnel stationed at the base, which also hosts American refueling aircraft and fighter jets.



The meeting lasted several hours, amid reports in Israeli media that other parties, including representatives from the United Arab Emirates, may also have taken part.



In an apparent effort to conceal the meeting and maintain secrecy, Netanyahu traveled to the military base aboard a private plane rather than a helicopter. Meanwhile, his office announced that he was attending an important soccer match.



Hegseth, for his part, said he met with U.S. service members in an area under U.S. Central Command's responsibility.



The meeting has added to growing indications of a possible military escalation with Iran, amid reports of U.S.-Israeli consultations on resuming the war and Israeli military preparations for a potential surprise scenario involving an Israeli strike on Iran followed by an Iranian response.



Netanyahu addressed the issue during a visit to Qiryat Shemona, as speculation over the possibility of renewed hostilities continued.



The developments come just one week before Israel’s elections. Recent opinion polls suggest that neither the governing coalition nor the opposition bloc may secure a parliamentary majority, potentially complicating efforts to form a new government.



Some observers have not ruled out the possibility that Netanyahu could coordinate a strike against Iran with Washington in an attempt to avert a major political defeat and avoid leaving political life under unfavorable circumstances.