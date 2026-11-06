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Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 04:57
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Qatar's emir, Trump discuss efforts to de-escalate regional tensions
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, according to a statement from Doha.
The two leaders also discussed Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis.
According to the statement, Qatar's emir stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and pursuing diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation in the region, ensure freedom of maritime navigation and safeguard energy supplies.
Reuters
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