Iran security chief meets Supreme Leader after talks with Mecca pact countries

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 08:28
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Iran security chief meets Supreme Leader after talks with Mecca pact countries
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Iran security chief meets Supreme Leader after talks with Mecca pact countries

Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, not seen in public since succeeding his slain father in March, a day after holding talks with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

State media said Khamenei had stressed the importance of pursuing Iran's interests and maintaining its conditions for ending the war.

Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan visited Tehran on Monday hoping to help de-escalate the Middle East ⁠conflict, begun when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.


Reuters 
 

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