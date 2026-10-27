Israel voter turnout in first half of day highest on record

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 09:29
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Israel voter turnout in first half of day highest on record
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Israel voter turnout in first half of day highest on record

Turnout in Tuesday's Israeli election, seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was at the highest level on record at the midway point, the Central Elections Commission said.

As of 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), 3.29 million Israelis, or 44.9 percent of eligible voters, had cast a ballot, the highest turnout since the commission started recording such statistics in 1973, its head Dean Livne said.

AFP

Middle East News

Turnout

Israel

Election

Benjamin Netanyahu

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