Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 15:01
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Iran security chief says &#39;very good discussions&#39; held with Mecca pact countries
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Iran security chief says 'very good discussions' held with Mecca pact countries

Iran's security chief said Monday he held "very good discussions" with the three member countries of the Mecca defense pact, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, after their first meeting in capital Tehran.

"Very good discussions took place between us," Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told state television after the meeting with top officials from the three countries. "I feel that a new atmosphere is emerging in the region... I sensed a very positive atmosphere in the discussions among the gentlemen."



AFP
 

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