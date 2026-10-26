Iran talks with Mecca pact countries begin in Tehran: State media

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 09:41
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Iran talks with Mecca pact countries begin in Tehran: State media
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Iran talks with Mecca pact countries begin in Tehran: State media

Talks between Iran and the three countries in the Mecca security pact began on Monday in Tehran, state television reported, in a meeting proposed by Pakistan.

The meeting brings together Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to discuss "regional cooperation, the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and its consequences," among other topics, Iran's state broadcaster said.


AFP
 

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Iran

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